Dia Mirza Calls For Apology To Rhea Chakraborty After CBI Files Closure Reports In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Actor Dia Mirza has urged the media to apologise to Rhea Chakraborty and her family following the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing closure reports in two cases related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Taking to Instagram Stories, Dia questioned whether the media would “have the grace” to acknowledge the impact of its coverage on Rhea.

The CBI submitted two separate reports—one regarding the abetment to suicide case filed by Sushant’s father, KK Singh, and another based on Rhea’s complaint against the actor’s sisters, according to news agency PTI. The final reports mark the conclusion of a prolonged investigation into Rajput’s 2020 death, which had sparked widespread speculation and intense media scrutiny.

Media Accountability Demanded

Dia Mirza criticized the media for what she described as a “witch hunt” against Rhea. “Who in the media will have the grace to put out a written apology to Rhea Chakraborty and her family? You went on a witch hunt. You caused deep anguish and harassment just for TRPs. Apologise. That’s the very least you can do,” she wrote.

The court will now determine whether to accept the CBI’s findings or order further investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death and Investigations

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. The 34-year-old actor’s postmortem, conducted at Cooper Hospital, attributed his death to asphyxia. The case, however, took a complex turn when allegations of financial misconduct and abetment to suicide were raised against Rhea Chakraborty.

The CBI took over the investigation after Sushant’s father filed a case with Patna Police, accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide and misappropriation of ₹15 crore from the actor’s bank accounts. Separately, Rhea lodged a complaint in Bandra, alleging that Sushant’s sisters had arranged medication for him based on a false prescription from a Delhi-based doctor.

CBI’s Final Findings

Following an extensive probe involving expert opinions, crime scene analysis, witness testimonies, and forensic reports, the CBI concluded that no evidence supported the claim that anyone had driven Sushant to suicide. AIIMS forensic specialists, in their medico-legal opinion to the agency, dismissed allegations of “poisoning and strangulation.”

With the submission of the closure reports, the CBI has effectively put an end to years of speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding Rajput’s tragic death.