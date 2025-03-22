Never Saw A Hero In Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya’s Confession After Four Films Together

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya recently reminisced about casting Salman Khan in “Maine Pyar Kiya” and his surprising first impression of the actor. In an interview on “Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist” series, Barjatya admitted he initially doubted Salman’s potential, thinking he was “such a short boy” who “didn’t even look like a hero.”

During the audition process for “Maine Pyar Kiya”, a model suggested Salman for the role of Prem. Barjatya was skeptical, wondering why Salim Khan’s son would work with him. However, he decided to meet Salman in his office. When he first saw him, he was unimpressed. “I go out to see him, and he is such a short boy. I said, ‘He doesn’t even look like a hero,’” Barjatya recalled. But when Salman showed his portfolio, the director saw a different side of him. “He looked outstanding in the pictures,” he admitted.

Despite this, Barjatya had concerns. “His voice wasn’t there. There was no throw. I couldn’t understand what he was saying,” he confessed. As a newcomer himself, he struggled to gauge Salman’s potential.

Testing Salman’s Dance Skills

To further evaluate him, Barjatya decided to test Salman’s dancing ability, a key requirement for the role. He invited choreographer Farah Khan to teach him steps from “Hum To Tere Aashiq Hain”(from Farz). The results weren’t promising. “I have the test footage where it is going all wrong foot,” Barjatya laughed, recalling Salman’s initial struggle with dance.

However, Salman’s determination and charisma eventually won Barjatya over. His persistence and charm convinced the director that he was the perfect Prem.

The Making of a Classic

“Maine Pyar Kiya” released on December 29, 1989, starring Salman Khan, Bhagyashree, Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde. The film’s heartwarming tale of love and family values became a massive success, cementing both Barjatya and Salman as industry icons.

Despite initial doubts, Salman Khan’s journey from an uncertain audition to becoming Bollywood’s beloved Prem remains an inspiring story of persistence and destiny.