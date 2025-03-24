Mannara Chopra Criticises IndiGo Airlines, Faces Backlash For ‘Tantrum’ At Airport

Actor and Big Boss 17 finalist Mannara Chopra recently found herself at the center of controversy after lashing out at IndiGo Airlines for denying her boarding on a flight to Jaipur. Despite her claims of being on time at Mumbai airport, she was not allowed to board, leading to a heated argument with the airline staff. However, her outburst did not sit well with many netizens, who accused her of throwing a tantrum.

A video of the incident, shared by a Reddit user, captured Mannara arguing with airport staff, insisting that the aircraft was still at the gate. In the footage, she alleged that her name was not announced and accused the staff of displaying an unprofessional attitude toward her. At one point, she was heard exclaiming, “What is this behaviour?”—a phrase that quickly gained traction online.

During the exchange, a woman standing behind the actor defended her, stating that Mannara was a “big celebrity” and that her name should have been called. She further added that the actor was “serving the country,” a remark that left social media users amused and sparked a wave of reactions online.

Netizens React to Mannara’s Outburst

The incident quickly became a talking point on Reddit, with users mocking the actor’s claims and questioning her sense of entitlement. One user quipped, “They lost me at big celebrity.” Another sarcastically wrote, “She is serving the country—a whole platter of buffoon drama.”

Others pointed out that passengers are responsible for boarding on time. “Why did she arrive late then? The time is written on the boarding pass,” a user noted. Another joked, “What is serving the country? A secondhand embarrassment?” Some even referenced her viral remark, writing, “What is this behaviour?”

Who is Mannara Chopra?

Mannara Chopra is the cousin of Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. She made her Bollywood debut in Zid and has acted in several Tamil and Telugu films, including Kaaval, Sita, and Rogue. In 2023, she gained widespread recognition as a finalist on Bigg Boss 17. Currently, she appears in Laughter Chefs Season 2, alongside Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and others. Hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show features celebrities engaging in cooking challenges with a comedic twist.