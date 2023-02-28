‘Didi Side Se…’; Palak Tiwari Gets Brutally Trolled For Showing Off Her Skin In A Bold Look!

Bollywood actress, Palak Tiwari, lately dropped a series of her glamorous photoshoot. The actress is often under headlines for her strange and awkward styling sense. As soon as she shared the pictures, netizens began trolling her. Read ahead to know more details.

Indian Television actress, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari has earned fame in Bollywood industry. For the unversed, Palak Tiwari has featured herself in trending songs like, Bijlee Bijlee, Maangta Hai Kya and many others. Besides her outstanding dancing skills, the actress gets caught under the web of trolls for her awkward styling sense.

Palak Tiwari gets brutally trolled for sharing her unpleasant pictures

Yesterday, i.e, on February 27, 2023, Palak Tiwari took fans to her IG handle and posted pictures from her vacation. For the vacation, Palak donned a mauve toned top which had a deep plunging neckline. She paired her top with printed pants. She opted for a glamorous makeup and a straw hat to accessorize her look. Netizens started to troll the actress for showing excessive skin.

One user asked whether she got her boob job done or not. While another netizen noticed her torned pants from the side and commented, “Didi side se fatti hai apki dress.” Several users judged her and commented that her outfits and skin revealing pictures differ from the Indian culture. Others advised the actress to be mindful of the thin line between sensuality and nudity.

This is not for the first time that Palak Tiwari has garnered netizens’ attention. Users trolled her when she posted pictures of herself wearing bralette and trousers. Talking about the same, Palak’s mother, Shweta Tiwari mentioned that her daughter is excellent in handling backlashes from society.