Diljit Dosanjh Defends Sardaar Ji 3 Release Amid Backlash Over Hania Aamir’s Casting

The trailer release of Sardaar Ji 3 has triggered major backlash due to the inclusion of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Many fans directed their anger at lead actor Diljit Dosanjh, questioning why she was cast given the Indian entertainment industry’s unwritten rule against working with Pakistani artists.

Rumors of Hania’s Bollywood debut began when she was seen with Diljit at one of his concerts last year. After Operation Sindoor heightened India-Pakistan tensions, reports suggested she had been removed from the project. However, the trailer confirmed her continued involvement, intensifying criticism. Some even demanded Diljit’s removal from his upcoming film, Border 2.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Diljit clarified the situation, saying the film was shot before political tensions worsened. “We filmed Sardaar Ji 3 in February when everything was normal. What happened afterward is beyond our control,” he said.

Diljit explained that due to the changing political landscape, the movie will no longer be released in Indian theatres. Instead, the producers opted for an overseas release to minimize financial loss. “They’ve invested a lot of money. Back then, there was no controversy. So I support their decision,” he added.

Despite Diljit’s explanation, online criticism escalated. Some users called for his citizenship to be revoked, while others labeled him a “traitor” and accused him of putting profits over patriotism. One comment read, “He could afford the loss but chose not to. That says everything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

On the other hand, a section of netizens defended Diljit and the production team. “The film was shot before any conflict. Why should the makers lose money?” one user argued. Another wrote, “If you’re not covering their losses, don’t lecture them on patriotism.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir, the film also stars Neeru Bajwa. Sardaar Ji 3 is scheduled for an exclusive international release on June 27, skipping Indian cinemas entirely.