Kajol Jokes ‘Selective Amnesia, Partial Deafness’ Are Keys To Her Happy Marriage

Bollywood icon Kajol, celebrated for her candour and charisma, recently revealed her not-so-secret mantra for a lasting marriage—and it’s as hilarious as it is honest. In a new interview with Mashable India, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star shared light-hearted advice on how she and husband Ajay Devgn have made their decades-long relationship work.

Asked about how she manages a relationship with someone so different from her—Ajay is famously reserved while Kajol is known to be expressive—she quipped, “Oh, I say that quite often: the secret to a happy marriage is partial deafness and selective amnesia.”

Laughing, Kajol elaborated, “Kuch cheezein bhoolni bohot zaruri hai, aur kuch cheezein na sunni bohot zaruri hai (Some things are best forgotten, and some things are better not heard).”

During the chat, Kajol also revealed a lesser-known detail about Ajay—his culinary skills. “He’s one of the best cooks I’ve experienced,” she said. “His speciality is that if he tastes a dish once, he can recreate it exactly. But he’ll never tell you his secret ingredients.”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s love story began on the sets of Hulchul in 1995. After dating for around four years, they tied the knot in 1999. Over the years, they’ve struck a balance between busy film careers and family life, raising two children—Nysa and Yug—while working together in several popular films like Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha and U Me Aur Hum.

Their enduring bond has made them one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, and as Kajol jokingly proves—sometimes love needs a little humour, and a bit of selective memory.