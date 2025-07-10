Diljit Dosanjh Shuts Down Exit Rumours From No Entry 2 With Lighthearted Post

Diljit Dosanjh has seemingly put an end to rumours about his alleged exit from the much-awaited comedy sequel No Entry 2. While earlier reports claimed that Diljit had walked away from the project due to creative differences, the actor’s latest Instagram post suggests otherwise.

On Wednesday, Diljit shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself enjoying a cheerful chat with director Anees Bazmee and producer Boney Kapoor. With laughter and warmth, Diljit is heard saying, “Bazmee saab story suna rahe hai… mere favourite director hai… idhar Boney Kapoor ji kehte hai ishq di gali vich no entry,” playfully referencing the film’s title and brushing aside speculation with humour.

The video comes in the wake of May reports that claimed Diljit had exited the project due to disagreements over the film’s vision. According to Filmfare, the actor was excited to collaborate with co-stars Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, but couldn’t align with the film’s creative direction.

However, Boney Kapoor was quick to deny these claims, clarifying to Hindustan Times that there were only scheduling issues, not creative conflicts. Anees Bazmee too had echoed similar sentiments, expressing hope that the dates would eventually be worked out.

No Entry 2 marks a fresh chapter for the franchise. Unlike the original film, which starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, the sequel will feature a new trio—Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. Tamannaah Bhatia is also expected to join the cast. Fans have been eagerly awaiting more updates from the film’s makers.

Meanwhile, Diljit continues to ride high on the success of Sardaar Ji 3, which, despite not releasing in India, has become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year overseas, earning ₹42.60 crore. The actor is now working on Border 2, a multi-starrer action drama with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. The film is set to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.