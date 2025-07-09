Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Cancer Recovery: ‘Some Days I Can’t Even Move’

A month after her surgery for stage 2 liver cancer, actor Dipika Kakar has shared an emotional health update with her fans. Speaking in a YouTube Live session, she admitted that recovery has been tough, with some days so draining that she’s unable to even move.

Explaining her YouTube absence, Dipika said she’s unable to make regular videos due to low energy levels. “There are days I just want to rest and do nothing,” she said, adding that while doctors encourage movement, the fatigue can be overwhelming.

Dipika revealed she will begin oral Target therapy next week and that her stitches are healing well. “By God’s grace, things are progressing. Target therapy will involve tablets, and I’m staying positive,” she said.

She also spoke about rediscovering her love for poetry during this phase and shared that she began writing poems after meeting husband Shoaib Ibrahim. Responding to questions about her return to acting, she said she’s hopeful but will wait for a green signal from her doctors.

Dipika was diagnosed with a liver tumour in May and underwent a 14-hour surgery in June. Shoaib later revealed that her gall bladder and part of her liver were removed. Though no cancer cells remain, the aggressive nature of the tumour means there’s a risk of recurrence.