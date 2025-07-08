Gauahar Khan Slams Paps For ‘Eve-Teasing Culture’ After Pragya Jaiswal Video Goes Viral

Actress Pragya Jaiswal recently found herself at the center of a heated online debate after a video of her, filmed without consent, surfaced online. The incident occurred when she attended Zayed Khan’s birthday bash, and paparazzi stationed at the venue began calling out to her as she arrived. Though visibly uncomfortable, the cameras continued to roll. As she turned to enter the party, one camera zoomed in from behind—prompting sharp criticism over its invasive nature.

The clip quickly went viral, drawing attention to the increasingly aggressive paparazzi culture in India, where even the basic lines of decency are sometimes overlooked in the pursuit of viral moments.

Gauahar Khan Reacts

One of the strongest responses came from actor Gauahar Khan, who shared the video on Instagram and condemned the behaviour. “Aren’t the paps encouraging the eve-teasing culture?????” she wrote. “It’s not the first time. There are many who are respectful, but also many who constantly make lewd comments. I think this needs to be called out. Lines can’t be crossed,” she added, expressing disappointment at the state of celebrity privacy.

Not the First Time

This isn’t the first incident where paparazzi have been called out for crossing boundaries. With social media making every click instantly shareable, the race to break the internet often overlooks issues of consent and basic human dignity.

About Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Zaid Darbar, has always been vocal about respecting women’s agency. The couple welcomed their first son Zehaan in May 2023. Gauahar has appeared in various films and series including Rocket Singh, Tandav, and Shiksha Mandal. She will next be seen in Akram Hassan’s Ikroop, alongside Kumud Mishra, Mithila Palkar and Swanand Kirkire.

As celebrity voices like Gauahar’s grow louder, the hope is that the industry—and the media surrounding it—will begin respecting the boundaries between public appearances and personal space.