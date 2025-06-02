Gauahar Khan Slams Suniel Shetty’s Remarks On C-Section Deliveries: ‘How Could You Say That?’

Actor Gauahar Khan has spoken out against recent remarks made by Suniel Shetty, who praised his daughter Athiya Shetty for opting for a natural delivery over a C-section, calling the latter “easy” and “comfortable.” The comment sparked criticism, with many accusing the veteran actor of undermining the experiences of women who undergo caesarean births. He later issued a clarification, saying his statement was taken out of context and apologised to women who may have felt hurt.

Now, Gauahar, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Zaid Darbar, has weighed in on the controversy while opening up about her own journey into motherhood. On the first episode of her new YouTube podcast MaaaNoranjan, the actor revealed that her son Zehaan was born via C-section—and that she had suffered a miscarriage before that.

“There’s one thing I never told everyone. I did have a miscarriage before Zehaan. What should I tell you about that feeling? It’s impossible to describe it. It was a pregnancy, I lost the baby after almost nine weeks. That loss was extremely difficult. And I’ll be able to talk about it more in upcoming episodes,” she shared, visibly emotional.

Addressing Shetty’s comment directly, Gauahar expressed her frustration: “A what? I want to scream at the top of my voice and say, ‘How could you say that? Like how?’ There are so many myths around this topic—that if someone is having a C-section, it’s the easier option. How can there be so much misinformation? And for a male celebrity to say that, who didn’t go through pregnancy, didn’t carry a child, doesn’t know how painful a C-section is.”

Suniel Shetty had earlier told News18, “In a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a caesarean baby, [Athiya] chose not to do that and had a natural delivery… I was like, ‘Wow, she’s ready!’ Athiya was very, very strong to do that.”

Gauahar and Zaid, who tied the knot in 2020, welcomed their son Zehaan in 2023. The couple is now set to become parents for the second time and recently shared the news with fans through a heartwarming social media post.