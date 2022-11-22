Disha Patani Seen Flaunting Her Hot Figure In Mirror Wearing A Bikini In Bathroom, See Photo

Bollywood actress Disha Patni remains in headlines for her boldness more than acting. Disha is counted among the hot and bold actresses of the industry. Famous Disha’s social media account by the name of Bikini Babe is full of her bikini pictures. Meanwhile, Disha’s bathroom picture is becoming increasingly viral on the internet. Everyone is sweating seeing Disha’s look in this picture.

Disha Patni posted this picture on her Instagram handle. In the picture, she is seen in the bathroom and is seen taking her mirror selfie wearing a bikini. Disha is wearing a white colored bathrobe with bikini, which is open from the front. There is a very beautiful bathtub in the background of Disha. During this, Disha’s hair is open. She is looking very beautiful.

As always, fans are very fond of this picture of him. By commenting on this, users are constantly seen giving their feedback. Commenting on this picture of Disha Patni, a user wrote, ‘Urfi Javed Part 2.’ While one wrote, ‘Crush of the whole world.’ One wrote, ‘Disha’s figure is hot.’ Don’t know how many comments are coming on this picture of Disha.

Let us tell you that Disha Patni takes full care of her fitness. No matter how busy she is with her work, she never forgets to work out. Not only Disha but also encourages the fans to stay fit. There are videos and pictures of many workouts on his Instagram account. Disha stays connected with the fans through these posts.

If reports are to be believed, Disha Patni has recently had a breakup with Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff. She wanted to marry him, but at the moment the actor was not ready for it. After this both decided to separate. On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Apart from this, the actress is working in Project K.