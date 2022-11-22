Malaika Gave A Big Statement On Trolling; Said, “Due To Trolling, She Started Doubting Her Ability”

Malaika Arora often remains in the limelight. Bollywood actresses make headlines less because of their films and more because of their personal lives. People often troll him because of his choice. Be it her fashion sense or her daily routine, social media users keep targeting her. Whereas now, Malaika Arora has spoken openly on this social media trolling.

During a conversation with a media house, Malaika said, “Whether it is my dressing sense, walking style, my age, my love life, or my past relationships, I am trolled for everything. No matter what I do in life, I am always trolled.” When Malaika was asked how does she deal with trolling? So he answered this thing in his impeccable style.

The actress said, “Now I don’t mind trolling. Now trolling has become a part of my life. But my close ones get disappointed because of this trolling. I also used to get affected by trolling in the beginning. I used to doubt my ability, but not anymore. Now I understand that I cannot change the thinking of any human being. People who are my own know me very well and that is enough for me.”

On this, the actress said, “Now I am coming with a show called ‘Moving in with Malaika’ to stop trollers. Through this show, I am going to give a befitting reply to the trolling netizens.” From December 5, there will be online streaming of Malaika’s show on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Talking about the work project, after a long time Malaika will be seen doing an item song in superstar Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘An Action Hero’. The film is releasing on 2 December. Jaideep Ahlawat will also be seen working in the lead role along with Ayushmann in this film.