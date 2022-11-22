BB16: Know Why Kushal Tandon Reprimanded Sumbul Khan’s Father And The Makers Of The Show?

In the last episode of ‘Bigg Boss’, Sumbul Tauqeer Khan spoke to his father Tauqeer Hasan Khan on the phone in the confession room. Sumbul’s father had alleged that his daughter’s image was being shown in the show in the wrong way. Sumbul’s father had scolded ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Shaleen Bhanot and Tina Dutta over the phone asking them to show their status. Sumbul’s father advised his daughter to reveal Tina Dutta’s reality on national television. Now Kushal Tandon has given his reaction on this in favour of Tina Dutta. Also, Kushal Tandon has raised questions about the makers of the show.

Kushal Tandon has lashed out at Sumbul Tauqeer Khan’s father and the makers of Bigg Boss, tweeting one after the other. Kushal Tandon tweeted why is Sumbul the only contestant whose father is allowed to come on stage. Why is Sumbul the only member of the house who is allowed to talk to her father on the phone?

Why sumbul is only contestant who’s dad was allowed to come on stage to talk about how she is goin ….. how she is the only contestant who’s dad gives her a cal and can talk over phone …… — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 21, 2022

Simultaneously, Kushal Tandon in his series of tweets said how Sumbul Touqueer’s father was allowed to speak on the phone. How can his father speak ill of the other contestants of the show? Tina Dutta is also someone’s daughter. In his next tweet, Kushal Tandon sarcastically wrote that the best thing about the show is that these things happened on air. All this is also shown to the audience. Can’t understand what the makers want to show? Here there is nothing black in the dal, rather the whole dal is black.

Talking about Kushal, he made his debut on the small screen with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. After this, he worked in Beyhadh. Apart from this, he has participated in reality shows Nach Baliye 5, Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. Apart from this, he has also worked in web series like Hum – I’m Because of Us and Bebaakee.