Sidharth Malhotra & Katrina Kaif Said This After Seeing Vicky-Kiara’s Chemistry In Govinda Naam Mera

Vicky Kaushal has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood in a short period. Vicky got a lot of popularity from the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike and became an overnight star. And now the actor is making headlines for his upcoming film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. Recently the trailer of the film has been released which has been liked by the audience.

Vicky’s film is releasing on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on 16 December 2022. Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani will be seen in the lead roles with him in this film. Now Vicky Kaushal’s wife and actress Katrina Kaif has given her reaction to the trailer of the film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. At the same time, Siddharth Malhotra, the alleged boyfriend of Kiara Advani, has also expressed his reaction after watching the trailer.

After watching the trailer of Govinda Naam Mera, Katrina tagged the film’s trailer on her Insta story and wrote, ‘It looks like so much fun. Vicky Kaushal reposted this post of Katrina on his Insta story and posted a heart emoji and wrote, ‘My’. Apart from Katrina, Kiara Advani’s rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra also posted the trailer on his Insta story and wrote, “Very funny cast and very interesting story.”

Isski life me fun bhi hai, drama bhi hai, dukh bhi hai, masaala bhi hai aur range bhi hai! Can’t wait for #FunVicky in Govinda Naam Mera. Coming soon. Click the link to watch – https://t.co/zDI4ydsI33 #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) November 16, 2022

‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is a comedy film. While talking about its writer and director, Shashank Khaitan. Recently, a few days ago, Disney Plus Hotstar shared a video of Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal on social media. In this video, Karan and Vicky were seen talking to each other about Govinda Naam Mera. Apart from this film, Vicky is working on director Laxman Utekar’s film and Sam Bahadur’s. No information has been received about when these films will be released.