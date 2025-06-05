‘Doctors Said I’d Be Dead In 6 Months’: Adnan Sami Opens Up On His Emotional Weight Loss Journey

Singer Adnan Sami, once weighing 230kg, recently opened up about the life-threatening moment that changed the course of his life forever. In a candid conversation with India TV, the acclaimed musician recalled the time doctors warned him that if he didn’t change his lifestyle, he might not live more than six months.

Instead of immediately acting on the warning, Adnan reacted impulsively. “After visiting the doctor, I went straight to a bakery and ate half of their goods,” he admitted, adding that his father was livid. “He asked me, ‘Aren’t you scared of God?’ I brushed it off and said, ‘Doctors keep saying things.’”

The turning point, Adnan revealed, came when his father — deeply concerned — told him, “I don’t want to bury my own child.” Seeing his father in tears moved him. “That’s when I made him a promise that I would lose weight,” Adnan said. He went on to shed 120kg.

Sami also addressed long-standing rumours that he underwent surgery to lose weight. Dismissing the speculation, he said his transformation was entirely natural, supported by a strict high-protein diet. “I gave up sugar, rice, bread, alcohol, and oil. My nutritionist guided me throughout,” he explained.

At the peak of his weight issues, Adnan couldn’t even sleep lying down and had to rest while sitting for years. Now, after years of fluctuating weight, he seems to have found balance. In 2022, vacation pictures from the Maldives showcasing his fit look stunned fans, sparking admiration and disbelief.

The Lift Karadey singer noted, “Weight has always been a lifelong struggle. I’ve yo-yoed for years. But this time, I’ve found my way.”