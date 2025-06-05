‘Look At Your Age, Madam’, Netizens Troll Neena Gupta For Her Bold Attire During Press Release Event, Pictures Inside

Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta turned 66 this week and celebrated her big day in typical bold style. Celebrating her birthday with the cast and crew of her upcoming film ‘Metro These Days’, Neena made headlines in a statement outfit that created a stir all over the internet. While some people are praising Neena Gupta’s style and grace, some are very upset with her and have trolled her.

Neena Gupta

Let us tell you that Neena Gupta was joined by Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and famous director Anurag Basu at the press event. While the team was discussing the release of the film, all eyes were on Neena. She was seen in a white kaftan dress, along with a trendy ‘biscuit bra’. The dress was from her daughter Masaba Gupta’s fashion label, but people are irritated to see Neena in it.

Neena Gupta

While fans praised her impeccable fashion sense on social media, some criticized her look and suggested that she should dress according to her age. However, her fans immediately came to her defense and one user wrote, How can you expect women to be so confident when they have to face criticism from all sides’. Another user said, ‘It is not about skin show and confidence here. It is about her living her life on her own terms, she is happy wearing what she likes’.

Neena Gupta

At the same time, some people trolled her and schooled her for her fashion sense. One said, ‘Yahan mummy abhi se humko bolati hai ye sab mat pehno’. One wrote, ‘No one is better than Rekha ji’. One user said, ‘Look at your age, madam’. Many people even taunted Neena’s upbringing. The trailer of the film shows the love story between Neena and Anupam Kher. Neena is continuously doing one film after another and came into the limelight after her affair with famous cricketer Vivian Richards.