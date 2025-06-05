‘Samjha Karo’, Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Seen Blushing To The Congratulations of The Paparazzi, Read To Know More

A video of Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan, has reignited pregnancy rumours of the couple. Sshura and Arbaaz, who tied the knot in December 2023, were recently seen posing in front of the camera, blushing when the paparazzi congratulated them. There is a buzz about the two that they are going to be parents soon, however, no one of them has confirmed the news.

In the clip going viral on social media, Arbaaz and Sshura blushed as the paparazzi congratulated them. Arbaaz tries to play it down and gently tells the photographers, ‘Samjha karo kabhi kabhi’. He indicated that he would not like to talk about the matter until he shares it officially on the internet. His comment made it clear that the two are not ready to make any baby-related news public at the moment.

As the two were walking towards their car, a photographer was heard saying, ‘Jaane do.’ Arbaaz Khan replied to this comment with a smile, ‘Aap log bhi jaane do’. He also said, ‘Kabhi kabhi samjho’. He then got into the car and left. Although neither Arbaaz nor Sshura has confirmed or denied the pregnancy, the video has fueled speculations, and social media is flooded with fans who are excited for the two.

let us tell you that the two got married in December 2023, and since then, they have always been seen together. Sshura was a makeup artist in Bollywood, and Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora, with whom he has a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan. Later, due to personal differences, the couple got divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.