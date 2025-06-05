Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal Secretly Got Their Marriage Registered, Shared Pictures On Social Media

Famous TV actress Hina Khan, who is battling breast cancer, has secretly gotten married to her long-term boyfriend. The actress, who has been dating Rocky Jaiswal for many years, has surprised everyone by suddenly sharing pictures of her registered marriage on her official social media handle. There has been a flood of congratulations on this post and wishes for their healthy and happy life.

Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal

The couple got married in a simple ceremony without any pomp and show, the pictures of which have gone viral on the internet. 37-year-old Hina Khan has made Rocky Jaiswal her life partner officially. No one even got a hint of their marriage, and when on June 4, 2025, she shared wedding photos on Instagram, fans were stunned to see the lovely pictures.

Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal

But everyone is happy and congratulating them. Hina also wrote an emotional note while sharing photos with Rocky, ‘From two different worlds, we created a universe of love. Our differences were erased, our hearts became one, creating a bond that will last a lifetime. We are our home, our light, our hope, and together we overcome all obstacles. Today, our union is sealed in love and law forever. We seek your blessings and best wishes as wife and husband.’

Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal

Let us tell you that Hina, a resident of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, is a Kashmiri Muslim. She has studied MBA. Her first serial was ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, and she won everyone’s heart by playing Akshara in it. Rocky Jaiswal was also in this show and was the supervising producer of the show. This is where Hina and Rocky’s love story started. Hina has been battling breast cancer for the past few months and has undergone several chemotherapy sessions. She keeps updating her fans through social media. Now she is pretty much fine. Meanwhile, she has now given good news to her fans by getting married.