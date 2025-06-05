‘She Will Have A Mental Breakdown If I Call Kareena Choti Maa’, Sara Ali Khan Opened Up On Her Relationship With Kareena Kapoor

On June 4, at the trailer launch of ‘Metro…In Dino’ Sara Ali Khan was surprised when a reporter asked her who her favorite couple in Bollywood is, who is both married and successful, and is also her favorite. The question made her uncomfortable, and she went silent for a few moments, but soon she gathered confidence and gave very funny answers.

When Sara Ali Khan hesitated, her co-star Neena Gupta said a few things to lighten the occasion and teased the reporter for putting Sara in trouble by asking her such awkward questions. After a pause, Sara replied, ‘My father and Kareena’, which meant Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. The reporter further asked what quality she likes in Saif and Kareena’s relationship.

Before she could answer this question from a media person, Aditya Roy Kapur jokingly said, ‘Will you answer on the next trailer launch?’ The entire panel started laughing at this. Let us tell you that Pankaj Tripathi also joined in the fun and joked, ‘Ye alag se kahin likhlu kya?’ And everyone started laughing out loud. This is not the first time Sara has answered questions about her family and given justifications for her family, too.

Let us tell you that on one of the most controversial talk shows, ‘Koffee with Karan’, Sara had once opened up about her bond with her step-mother Kareena Kapoor. When Karan Johar asked if she had ever called Kareena Choti Maa, Sara replied, ‘I think Kareena will have a nervous breakdown if I call her Choti Maa.’ Meanwhile, ‘Metro…In Dino’ stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Shashvat Chatterjee, among others. It is directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar,