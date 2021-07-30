Bigg Boss 14 fame, Nikki Tamboli’s eviction from the ongoing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 came as a shock for everyone. Nikki became the first contestant to get eliminated from Rohit Shetty’s KKK 11. After aborting three stunts back to back in the first week of the show, Nikki faced elimination from the show. Since her eviction, the rumors started brewing that she’ll return to the show after some weeks. In fact, Nikki had dropped the clue regarding the same in an exclusive video chat.

While talking about her journey from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Nikki had hinted about her return to the show and said, “Bas itna batana chahungi har kisiko dusra mauka milta hai. There were 2-3 days that were extremely memorable for me and now when I have already said that everyone gets a second chance. So just wait for it.

When the actress was asked if we could see her comeback in the show, to which she replied, “I don’t know that, all I can tell you is to wait and watch.”

Seems like the wait is over. In a recent promo of KKK 11, we can see Nikki Tamboli returning to the show. Host Rohit Shetty is seen teasing her continuously with his pranks. In the promo, Rohit asks Nikki to identify the object by putting her hand inside an opaque box and touch the object. Thinking of the object to be some species of insects, she seems to be afraid to put her hand inside the box. Then the host, sarcastically says that he will eat Nikki’s hand. This leaves every contestant in splits.

Nikki Tamboli shared the same promo on her Instagram handle and wrote, “And I’m finally back with a bang with lots of fun, laughter, and entertainment. Are you guys ready?”

Well, we will be waiting to witness some daredevil stunts from Tamboli this time. Hope her journey leaves a mark on the audience’s heart.