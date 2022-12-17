‘Expected It To Do Better’: Varun Dhawan Expresses Disappointed With Bhediya’s Box Office Collection

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has given several hits to the film industry. Most of the times, his talent and hard work transforms into a brilliant cinematic experience for viewers. But even after receiving good word of mouth from audiences and critics, Dhawan’s last two releases Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo failed to earn numbers proving the fact that good reviews no longer guarantee high box-office collection.

In a latest interview, Varun opened up on the same and said that these films did fulfil his creative thirst. He also admitted that he is not happy with Bhediya’s earnings.

The October actor stated that he burnt out and hit a roadblock when the lockdown happened. He revealed that he waited for a long time to sign films like Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhediya, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal because he wanted to satisfy his creative side as an actor and not just do a film due to availability of dates. “So, 2022 has been one of the most satisfying years creatively. As an actor, I am the proudest of these three films,” he asserted.

Expressing his disappointment over Bhediya’s box-office performance, Varun shared how he expected it to perform better than it did at the box office. He quoted, “It has been such a strange year, [with films] trying to get people back to theatres. I expected Bhediya to do [better box-office] numbers than it did.”

For the unversed, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a family drama that depicts two couples dealing with marital problems and divorce while Bhediya is a horror comedy that sees the lead actor transforming into a werewolf. Varun’s next Bawaal stars him opposite Janhvi Kapoor.