‘Truly A Legend’: Fans React As Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares Transgender Look From Haddi; Check Out!

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Instagram on Saturday to share his new look from his up-and-coming film Haddi. He will play the role of a transgender in the film. Many fans responded to his fresh look. Many called him a ‘legend,’ and ‘fabulous’ in the comment section. Haddi will be released in 2023.

In the picture, actor Nawazuddin wore a red silk saree. He used a red bindi on his forehead. He accessorized his look with a white heavy necklace as well as earrings. He kept a bun hairstyle. He struck a candid pose. He looked away from the camera. He looked at a man in yellow. He smiled at the picture. He added Mere Humsafar song in the post.

Nawazuddin wrote in Hindi, “giraftar teri aankhon mai hove jaa rahe hai hum, jeena nhi hai fir bhi jeeye jaarhe hai hum – @fbdn.bdn #love #happiness #emotion.” Actors Sharib Hashmi and Darshan Kumar shared red heart, fire, and clapping emojis on the post.

Fans praised his look. They commented, “How much versatile one can be?” “Oh my god, you are truly a legend, one of the greatest talents in the history of Bollywood. Greetings from Egypt,” “This looks fabulous (smiley face with star eyes emoji). no words legend @nawazuddin_siddiqui,” “Mujhe laga Archana Puran Singh hai (I thought she is Archana Puran Singh),” “Ye banda Oscar deserve karta hai (This person deserves Oscar)” etc.

The film Haddi is directed by director Akshat Ajay Sharma. It is co-written by him and Adamya Bhalla. He was last seen in Heropanti 2. He has Tiku Weds Sheru as well as Bole Chudiya in his pipeline.