Royal Drama: Harry Accuses Prince William Of Yelling At Him, Accuses His Aides Of Leaking Information!

On Thursday, as Netflix airs the last episodes of the docuseries about the dissatisfied royal and his wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry appeared to shift his sights on his brother William.

Last week’s promo for the final three instalments of “Harry & Meghan” intensified the feud between the brothers, who are apparently no longer speaking.

Harry, 38, referred to Buckingham Palace in an apparent allusion and claimed his family was “ready to lie to protect my brother but never willing to tell the truth to defend us”.

William, now heir to the throne, raged at him when he proposed abandoning his official royal post almost three years ago, Harry recalled, adding that he believed the press was to blame for Meghan’s miscarriage.

Suggestions that his brother and his entourage were to responsible for the unfavorable publicity of Harry and Meghan were a “dramatic escalation,” he continued.

The royals had escaped relatively unhurt in the first batch of episodes published last week. In the final three episodes, Harry accuses his relatives of not just failing to prevent unfavourable news coverage, but actively inciting it.

“It’s a shady game. In addition to leakage, Harry also stated that there were story plantings.” In such a situation, if the communications team wants to get rid of something negative about their principal, they will trade for something about someone else’s principal.”

He stated that he and his elder brother William, the successor to the kingdom, witnessed what happened with their father King Charles’ office and agreed never to repeat it. was horrified as I witnessed my brother’s office do exactly what all we made a vow to never do that.”

Harry and Meghan announced their retirement from royal duties in March 2020, claiming they wanted to start new lives in the United States away from media persecution, which they said threatened their mental health.

He revealed details of a crisis summit conducted two months previously at the Sandringham estate, which he attended alongside the late Queen Elizabeth, Charles, and William.

As the audience was shocked by Prince Harry’s claim that William bullied him out of the royal family. Having my brother scream and shout at me was terrifying. Upon recalling the incident, the Duke of Sussex seemed visibly distraught.

Another segment from the documentary showed the couple discussing a former senior staffer to William who offered information in Meghan’s successful privacy action against the Mail on Sunday newspaper for releasing a letter she had sent to her estranged father.

“It’s your brother. I’m not going to say anything about your brother, but it’s so apparent”, Meghan explained.

Harry also stated that he believed Meghan’s miscarriage was caused by the stress of the case against the Mail.

The British press accuses them of trying to generate tens of millions of pounds from Netflix and others by continuously criticising the monarchy. Several British newspapers reported that the couple’s docuseries was an effective “war” declaration.

According to a royal source, neither the palace nor representatives of William or other royals were sought for comment on the series, contradicting a Netflix statement that indicated they had declined to speak.