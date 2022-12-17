‘Nothing But Love’: Jacqueline Fernandez Shares BTS Pic From Cirkus Amid Defamation Suit; Watch!

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been embroiled in a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) many times for questioning.

Recently, actress Nora Fatehi filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline alleging “defamatory imputations due to malicious reasons to destroy her career.” On Saturday (December 17), she shared a happy post from the Cirkus set.

On Saturday, Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram to drop a behind-the-scenes photo from her up-and-coming film Cirkus. The film has a cast including Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline, and director Rohit Shetty.

The monochrome picture portrays the era of the 70s. She captioned it, “Nothing but love for these most talented and most amazing human beings, thank you for all the memories on #cirkus 23rd December #cirkusthischristmas.”

Fans commented, “I can proudly say that this movie will gonna be my fav,” “Nice like black and white tv bush,” “Supperrr dupperr excited.” Many fans have dropped heart emojis.

For the defamation case, advocate Prashant Patil said that Jacqueline has not made any statement in front of any electronic or print media against Nora or for that matter, any other person. She has consciously avoided talking about the Enforcement Directorate proceedings.

He further added that ill date she has maintained the sanctity of law Because the matter is sub-judice she has always avoided speaking in front of the print as well as social media. They have not received the official copy filed by Nora. Once they receive an official confirmation or an order from the Honourable Court, they will respond to it legally.