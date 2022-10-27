Check out the factors that affect your relationship’s longevity

Nobody wants to break the relationship in the middle. Marriage is like deciding your whole life to be with someone you love. What if that was fully mistaken? Everyone has a set of goals to achieve in their relationship, which could be raising a child, having a happy life ever after marriage, and having a peaceful life.

To avoid stumbling over problems or heading after difficult situations, remember these core factors. That has a huge impact on your relationship’s longevity.

Lies for no reason

Threatening factor for every relationship, isn’t it? Are you one of them who spells a lie constantly? If so, if you ever had an unreasonable fight with your spouse that could be a reason.

The relationship is built on happiness, of course, you can bring happiness by telling funny lies. But not in the case when it turns serious.

Possessiveness over love

This is not surprising to you, almost all the love lives we have spoken about and going to be seen revolve around this one concept. Which is sometimes built stronger and the majority of the time penetrates through the deep end.

Having so much care also jeopardizes the actual life you wanted to live. Giving the freedom between both makes it a lot smoother.

Meet month’s end

We can talk about love and relationship the whole day, but you know the truth. That we can’t live without food and essentials. You can write love statements on boards that “ you are the air I am breathing” can you breathe her? Of course not, as it can not last for one limit you should have to depend upon your actual life.

Financial management, make it quick it will help you a lot. And you both can live the life you dreamt of instead of waiting for the clock to hit 60.