Katrina Kaif Reveals Vicky Kaushal’s Cutest Secret, Says His Most Endearing, Annoying Quality; Deets Inside!

Katrina Kaif opened up about her husband Vicky Kaushal’s most endearing and annoying habit during a rapid-fire round.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina married in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, in the presence of close friends and family members. They recently celebrated their first Diwali together as a married couple.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are pure couple goals. They always melt their fans’ hearts and never hesitate to shower each other with love. Everything about this beautiful couple is priceless, whether it’s their mushy social media photos or the fact that they always hold hands wherever they go. The Phone Bhoot actress recently celebrated the third anniversary of her cosmetics line, Kay Beauty. During an interview, the actress opened up about her husband, and we’re sure you want to know everything.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, When Katrina Kaif was asked to reveal Vicky Kaushal’s most endearing habit during a rapid-fire round, she replied with twinkling eyes, “endearing is I think his joy for singing and dancing.”

Music in general and the genuine joy it brings. His joy when he dances is one of the most beautiful things to see, as is his joy when he sings, and he is a good singer. And whenever I can’t sleep, I always ask him, ‘Can you please sing me a song?'”

When asked to reveal Vicky Kaushal’s annoying habit, Katrina Kaif laughed for a split second before replying, “sometimes he can be stubborn.”

On Professional Front: Katrina and Vicky are both extremely busy in their respective careers, with some promising projects in the works.

Katrina will next be seen in the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot, which will star Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and will be released in theatres on November 4, this year. Her upcoming projects include Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Vicky, on the other hand, is currently filming the autobiographical drama Sam Bahadur. He just completed a schedule for this film. He’ll next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled romantic comedy with Sara Ali Khan, as well as Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. In fact, his film The Immortal Ashwatthama has resumed production.