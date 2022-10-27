Katrina Kaif Talks About Brahmastra Trilogy Casting, Wishes For Characters Like MCU’s Wanda

For most of her career, Katrina Kaif has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Most of the year has seen Katrina Kaif in the news for all the right reasons. It mainly focused on her discreet but incredibly well-publicized wedding to actor Vicky Kaushal. Before their marriage and even after, the two were lavished with attention. The actress is now promoting her November release, Phone Bhoot, in theatres. She is currently discussing the same topic while mentioning Brahmastra and her desire to become a superhero.

For those who don’t know, Katrina has always dreamed of playing a superhero in a film. Even so, she repeated herself numerous times. Most recently, when someone asked her about her ideal role during a “Ask Me Anything” on Instagram, she responded once more by saying she wants to be a superhero. Fans soon began urging that she join in the Brahmastra Trilogy.

Katrina Kaif spoke about it when she and Siddhant Chaturvedi joined for an exclusive interview. The actor outlined her ideal roles and her possible presence in the Brahmastra Trilogy, the first instalment of which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

When questioned about fan requests for the Brahmastra Trilogy, Katrina Kaif reportedly commented, “Oh, I didn’t think of that. No, I need to be the superhero. Not in the sense of playing one in a superhero movie. As long as I am playing a superhero—like an X-Men or Avengers type—in a good movie with a good script, that is. That has truly always been my desire, just like Storm, like Halle Berry. Those white eyes have a very interesting expression. This is the zone I want to be in or Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda. I really hope it does because I don’t see why it shouldn’t!

In the meantime, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva has been a massive success. The film’s second instalment is currently in production. According to rumours, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan will take over for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the starring roles.

The movie Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will be released on November 4, 2022.