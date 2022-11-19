Fans Debate Which Bollywood Actress Nawazuddin Siddiqui Looks Like In His New Film “Haddi”!

A look at actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film Haddi was shared on Zee Studios’ official Instagram page on Thursday. Nawazuddin will play a transgender. Fans noticed Kajol’s resemblance to Priyanka Chopra and Ravina Tondon in appearance. The Haddie movie is due out in theaters in 2023.

In the first photo, he is wearing a green silk sari with a red bindi on her forehead and wearing red and green bangles. He raised his head, posing for the camera. He puts his hand on his waist and has a serious expression, his long hair hanging down. He was standing next to a group of women in sarees. In another picture, all the women are posing, looking to the left.

Zee Studios wrote on Instagram,”From working with the transgender community on sets to playing one, the experience of shooting ‘Haddi’ has been surreal for @Nawazuddin. siddiqui #FromTheSetsOfHaddi #Haddi releasing in 2023,” @akshat ajay @piyushputy @zee5 @zeemusiccompany @zeecinema.”On this Post Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon commented with Fire and clapping emoji On this Nawazuddin replied Thanks to Nupur.

Regarding Haddi’s appearance, a Nawazuddin fan commented, “The first photo reminds me of Kajol. No offence.” Another fan posted a laughing emoji with the caption: “Ek pal ke liye lga ki Priyanka Chopra hai (I found Priyanka Chopra’s doppelgänger once)”. Another fan said: “This time your game will break all records.” One fan also wrote, “Ravina Tondon laga mere ko shuru mai (she seems to be Ravina Tondon).” One fan said, “Wow wow. It fits perfectly. I didn’t know about it at first when it was released. Many fans are thrilled with his new look and are asking for a new film.

Earlier, when the first photograph of Haddi was published, many assumed that Nawaz looked like Archana Puran Singh. Of the comparison, he said, “All I can say is that any comparison to Nawaz is a huge compliment.”Haddi is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and co-written by him and Adamya Bhalla. The film is slated for release next year. Nawazuddin was last seen in Heropanti 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. He has Tiku Veds Sheru and Bole Chudia on the way.