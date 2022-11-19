Ira Khan Trolled For Her Engagement Dress, Netizens Say- Iski Jagah Swimming Costume Bhi Chalta!

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, accepted the proposal last September after his girlfriend Nupur Shikhare gave him a ring at one of his bike races. It was officially announced that the couple had a private wedding on Friday, November 18, in Mumbai.

Ira wore a dark red strapless dress while Nupur wore a tuxedo. Ira was terribly trolled for her outfits after photos and videos of the couple went viral and users said she was uncomfortable wearing them.One User wrote, “Swimming costume me bhi engagement karti to chalta”, while another wrote, ” Kya fayda itna Amir Hone ka jab engagement me ek achha dress afford nhi kar sakte”Another user said, She is totally uncomfortable in this dress”.

Mansoor Khan, whose films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander received critical acclaim and publicity, was photographed with his cousin Aamir Khan at the ceremony. Amir’s nephew Imran Khan also makes rare appearances. Amir Hussain’s mother Zeenat Hussain is in a wheelchair and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, whom he officially divorced in July 2011, also attended the event. He takes her by the hand.

Amir has a daughter named Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. From their first marriage to actor Laal Singh Chaddha and Reena, they have a son named Junaid and a daughter named Ira. Aamir welcomed a boy named Azad Rao Khan through a surrogate from his second marriage to Kiran in 2011.

Since they are not in the entertainment industry, this can be resolved as a small wedding. However, this has not been confirmed. On social media, Ira and Nupur continue to share their love for each other, and Ira often posts about her mental health issues. She informed her followers of her walk with her father Aamir Khan and gave Laal Singh Chadha strong support when it was released.