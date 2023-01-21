Fans Go ‘Wow’ After Seeing Deepika Padukone’s Natural Skin, Checkout Reactions

Actress Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her next film Pathaan and is also attending parties and events which obviously cause long hours of makeup and sleepless night. On Friday, Deepika Padukone shared her beauty secrets to keep her face fresh on Instagram Reels, a cleanser from her new skincare brand . Fans praised Deepika’s bare skin and responded that she “shines” even without makeup.

Deepika’s skin Looks flawless

In the video she shared, Deepika can be seen talking about using a makeup-free cleanser all over her face to quickly rejuvenate her skin. Wearing a brown tank top, she describes her “cleansing routine.” She rubbed face cleanser on her face and neck for “about a minute.” After washing her face, she looked in the mirror and said, “It’s so moisturising, it’s not dry… [skin] is plump.”

Fans Loves her Radiant skin

Deepika Writes in the caption , “Cleansing is one of the most important parts of my skincare routine. Here’s how. Two presses of her Facial Cleanser, gently massage into face and neck and dry to leave skin clear, hydrated and healthy. Enriched with lotus flower extract and bioflavonoids, it helps remove oil, dirt and grime, refreshing the skin”.

In response to her video, one fan commented, “She doesn’t need makeup. She is perfect with her natural skin. Other netizens responded, “She’s so pretty without makeup”, “She’s gorgeous” and “She’s pretty” While many fans showers their love in the comment section. On work front, Deepika will be seen in Upcoming film ‘pathan’ Along with Shahrukh khan.