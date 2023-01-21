Dakota Johnson Cracks Joke About Armie Hammer’s ‘Cannibalism’ Claims At Sundance Film Festival!

Dakota Johnson, actress of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey,’ began the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with a chuckle in her capacity as a presenter. Continue reading to find out how she surprised the audience.

Dakota Johnson stunned the audience on Thursday night, January 19, 2023, at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, when she frankly made a joke regarding the Armie Hammer and cannibalism incident.

Dakota Johnson, 33, gave an award to her longtime friend and partner Luca Guadagnino at the Sundance Institute’s Inaugural Opening Night: A Taste Of Sundance event, which was place at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse in Park City, Utah.

Dakota Johnson’s Big Splash and Suspiria director Luca were recognized as an International Icon by the Sundance Institute.

Dakota Johnson mentioned Luca Guadagnino directing Armie Hammer in Call Me By Your Name in her acceptance speech. While onstage, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress complimented the director’s 2017 Oscar-winner Call Me By Your Name. She quipped that she was given the role of the contentious peach in the coming-of-age picture but had to reject it down due to scheduling difficulties in 2017.

Luca had invited me to play the peach, but our schedules clashed. “Thank God, because else I would have been another lady Armie Hammer attempted to devour,” the audience answered with laughter and shouts. She then made a contentious cannibalism joke in reference to the film Bones and All, saying,

The 33-year-old actress made the remark in reference to one of the film’s most famous sequences, in which Armie Hammer eats a peach on which Chalamet’s character had committed a sexual act. “It’s been five years since that film aired here, and Luca hasn’t ceased leading us to interesting places,” Dakota continued. “I never knew cannibalism was so common.”

According to ‘Variety,’ Hammer, who co-starred in ‘Call Me by Your Name’ with Timothee Chalamet, has been accused of possessing cannibalistic fetishes and sexual assault.

During the pandemic, Armie Hammer made news for text conversations he reportedly sent to many women, which were later leaked online. These contained text messages about his cannibalistic desires and sexual obsessions. In fact, he was famously accused of being abusive by multiple women. Hammer has refuted the allegations.

The Sundance Cinema Festival is one of the most anticipated events of the year for all film fans. While the event has been largely virtual for the previous two years owing to the pandemic, it will return with a vengeance in 2023.

This year, the festival returned with a completely new hybrid structure, which means that spectators in Park City, Utah, may participate both online and in person.