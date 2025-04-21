Fans Got Worried Seeing Justin Bieber Dancing Drunk In A Poor State Amid Separation Rumours From Wife

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber is often in the news headlines. Meanwhile, a video of him is going viral on social media in which he is seen dancing in a drunken state. Seeing this, his fans got worried for him. Fans are also upset seeing the poor condition of the pop star. This video of the singer has come at a time when rumors of a bad relationship with his wife, Hailey Bieber, are in the media.

Justin Bieber

In this viral video, the singer is seen smoking a joint. In another video, he is seen dancing aggressively amid the crowd. Seeing the low energy and health of 31-year-old Justin, there is a discussion about his mental and physical health. Let us tell you that Justin Bieber was seen at Coachella during the second weekend of the festival. In one clip, he is seen lighting a cigarette in the middle of the crowd.

Justin Bieber

In another video, he is seen dancing uncomfortably to the song ‘Not Like Us’. Since the video was shared on social media, his fans are shocked and upset to see his condition. One user claimed, ‘Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber was allegedly being forced to dance to this song with gang members under the influence of drugs at Coachella.’

Justin Bieber

Another user said, ‘Justin Bieber fans need to worry about this instead of obsessing over Selena Gomez… The concern is increasing, and fans are asking the question that is on everyone’s mind – is Justin Bieber okay?’ Well, what the reality behind this video is yet not clear, and neither the singer nor his team has reacted to these claims on social media and it will be clear once the singer will announce the reality behind it.