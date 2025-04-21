‘I Want My Individuality To Shine’, Irrfan’s Son Babil Khan To Remove His Surname Like His Late Father

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan’s son Babil is also following in his father’s footsteps. He is garnering praise from the audience for his strong acting in the recently released cyber thriller movie ‘Logout’. Recently, he attended an interview in which he revealed that he is planning to remove his surname, like his late father, because he wants his individuality to shine, not his name.

In a recent interview, Babil Khan was asked about his father Irrfan’s royal heritage. In response, he jokingly said that he is a prince. When asked if he has any memories related to his ancestral place, Babil said that his grandfather had left everything and ‘isolated’ himself. The ‘Logout’ actor further said that his father had dropped the Khan surname, and he too plans to do the same in the future.

Revealing the reason behind his decision to remove his surname, Babil said, “Lineage makes you a part of this conformity. It does not let you reach your individual identity.” He further said that there was no moral agenda behind this decision and said, “To shine your identity, you have to give up your lineage.” Let us tell you that Irrfan had said in an interview that he is Irrfan. Only Irrfan.

He had said, “I removed Khan from my name some time ago, because I do not want to be identified with my religion, my surname, or anything like that. I do not want to be identified with the work of my ancestors.” Babil Khan often shares heart-touching memories with his late father, Irrfan, on his social media handle. Irrfan breathed his last on 29 April 2020 after losing the battle with a neuroendocrine tumor.