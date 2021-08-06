Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team instead of men for the bronze medal-winning men’s hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics. After this, he was trolled fiercely. Let us tell you that the Indian men’s hockey team has won a medal in the Olympics after 41 years. They beat Germany by 5-4. After this, entire Bollywood stars including the countrymen also praised the team fiercely. In this sequence, Farhan Akhtar posted a tweet writing ‘Go Girls’. However, he later deleted this post. But the screenshot of his tweet is becoming very viral on social media.

He wrote in his deleted tweet, ‘Congratulations girls, I feel proud of Team India that they have won their 4th medal. Good thing.’ However, as soon as he realized his mistake, Farhan deleted his tweet. By that time it was too late. His fans on social media started trolling him about it.

One social media user wrote, ‘Hey sir ji, don’t be so feminist that boys make girls only and what is the hurry to congratulate artists quickly without checking things.’ At the same time, another user retweeted Farhan’s tweet and wrote in the comment ‘Come on if you made a mistake, but who are these 164 people.

At the same time, a user has written, ‘This male Alia Bhatt is calling everyone ‘Go Girls’. Something must happen, it can happen.’ After this Farhan Akhtar made another tweet, in which he wrote, ‘Congratulations to Team India. He has shown a very good game.

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Everyone is congratulating this team. Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Wow!! Congratulations to the Indian men’s hockey team. Strength and skill at their peak. What a great match.” At the same time, Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Congratulations to Team India for creating history! Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback!”