Fashion Diaries: Kiara Advani Looks Spectacular In A Denim Corset Top And Leather Pants With Versace Bag!

Kiara Advani’s stunning ensemble drew all eyes as she went out for the trailer launch of her forthcoming film Govinda Naam Mera alongside co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pedneker.

With her latest sartorial black ensemble with a denim twist, the actress proved corsets are more than just ball dresses and queens. The actress’s provocative wardrobe made fashion observers look twice. With an unorthodox yet effortless mix of faux leather, denim, and corset, she is undoubtedly teaching lessons in creative styling.

Kiara Advani is the epitome of a fashionista. The actor continues to crush fashion goals like a pro, posting pieces from her fashion diaries on her Instagram account regularly. Kiara, dressed in a leather shirt with denim elements and leather trousers, gave us major fashion desires while posing with a sleek leather Versace purse.

Kiara Advani looked stunning in Versace, styled to perfection by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr. Her look included a Versace dual-fabric strappy Denim Corset Top for Rs 112,303 paired with a pair of black glossy slim-fit slacks. The dual-toned designer cropped top is made of denim and has a corset-style cut, back zipper fastening, and eye-catching golden hardware at the spaghetti straps.

The body-hugging top, made of cotton with viscose, nylon, and elastane lining, is a wardrobe must-have. While the actress chose to show off her top, it may be a fantastic choice for casual yet sophisticated winter layering.

Kiara had amazing taste and teamed the top with a pair of glossy leggings that had us taking styling notes. Kiara adds to the Versace aesthetic by pairing the look with the chicest designer, which featured Versace’s distinctive thick chain-lock handle in gold and a pair of black block shoes with a rhinestone studded ankle strap.

The actress’s edgy and sleek look was complemented by minimal gold-toned jewellery, which included eye-catching bracelets and earrings. Kiara finished the look with glossy nude lips, mascara-adorned lashes, and tousled hair that she decided to let down.

Kiara accessorised her look with a small black leather Versace bag with gold chain details.

On The Work Front: Kiara, on the other hand, has been on a roll at work. She is now preparing for the release of Govinda Naam Mera, in which she co-stars with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Aside from that, she will be featured in a romantic story alongside Kartik Aaryan, helmed by Sameer Vidwans. In addition, Shankar’s RC15 with Ram Charan is in production.