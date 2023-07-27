‘Fed Up Of Doing Molestation Scenes’: Ranjeet On Getting Only Villainous Roles!

The iconic villain of Bollywood, Gopal Bedi, famously known by his stage name Ranjeet has a great name in the industry for his portrayals. He often filmed molestation scenes in his films due to which he earned a notorious nickname Ranjeet – The Rapist. In a recent interview with Bharathi S Pradhan for Leheren Retro, the actor talked about how despite getting success, he got frustrated with being typecast in a certain kind of roles.

Ranjeet revealed that there was a time when he was doing around 80 films simultaneously. In some, he had interesting roles while in some, he only had minor appearances. The veteran actor said that most of his scenes involved pulling of sarees of heroines and molesting them. He said that he got so fed up doing the same thing. Ranjeet asked himself for whom he is doing so much work. He had no time for his family too while doing so many films at the same time.

The actor shared that all the heroes he worked with lacked punctuality. They used to have late night drinking, while heroine was somewhere around like Reena Roy making parathas, Parveen Babi giving drinks, Moushami making fish. So, these actors used to pack up, come to Ranjeet’s house and party. Meanwhile, he used to work day and night because he had to adjust his dates with all these actors. For the 9 am shift, they would come at 1 pm.

For the unversed, Ranjeet made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Sawan Bhadon’ in 1970. He gained the status of popular villain with roles in films like ‘Farebi’, ‘Nagin’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Naya Daur’, and ‘Suhaag’ among others.