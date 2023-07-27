BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia Fights With Jad Hadid Due To Her Cigarette Addiction; Pooja Bhatt Reacts!

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants are gaining the hearts of viewers. Everyone in the home is doing their best. Contestants are often shown discussing their personal lives. Aashika Bhatia, an actress, has admitted to being a smoker. Pooja Bhatt shared her smoking addiction experience at the same time.

Aashika Bhatia fights with Jad Hadid for smoking

It all began when JD Hadid went to the gym to work out. Aashika kept questioning him if his workout was over or not. Because Aashika required to smoke. At the same time, JD was stating that if he is doing workouts, she shouldn’t keep asking these questions. During this time, Abhishek attempted to convince Ashika but Aashika was saying JD will take 2 hours, whereas she will only take 5 minutes to smoke.

Aashika Bhatia is Smoke Addict

When JD complete his workout, a fight breaks out between him and Aashika. JD questions why you were asking so many times. On this Aashika says, ‘When we get the form to complete out before entering the house, there’s a question in it saying you are a smoking addict? So I checked that box. I have a smoking problem. It is a major problem for me if I have to wait an hour and a half. I can’t stop myself.’

Aashika Bhatia, Pooja Bhatt talks about smoke addiction

Aashika afterwards converses with Pooja Bhatt. Aashika is visibly emotional during this. Pooja tries to calm her. Pooja says, ‘Once upon a time, I used to smoke a lot. So I have no objections to that. It would be incorrect to say that I have an issue with it.’