‘Felt It Was Unfair’, Adhyayan Suman Reveals Being Dropped From Two Big Films This Year!

The world of showbiz is smooth for some and crooked for others. While many sail through the politics of this arena and succeed in achieving a great career, some become a target of it and end up falling in its trap. Bollywood actor Adhyayan Suman is one who has faced a lot in the industry despite being a star kid. After opening up on how he was made to do unnecessary things to get a part in films, now the actor has revealed that he was dropped from two big films this year for bizarre reasons.

Adhyayan on industry politics

Adhyayan who recently appeared in the web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ spoke about how power play is an inseparable part of entertainment industry. The 35-year old stated, “It happened to me this year. I was supposed to star in two very big films, which I had almost signed. The contracts were ready and the shooting was about to begin in a day. But I was taken off the film and given a very vague reason. They told me that it didn’t work out this time but they would work with me next time.”

The ‘Raaz – The Mystery Continues’ actor felt it was unfair as there are certain aspirations and dreams that one lives with and finally, when they are about to get fulfilled, they get broken.

Furthermore, Adhyayan recounted that he kept approaching a filmmaker for more than a decade but he never responded back. He quoted that he had met a director-producer in Los Angeles, who had a massive production company. He was supposed to catch up with him but he didn’t answer his calls for eleven years.

Adhyayan recent project

Adhyayan Suman’s recent release ‘Inspector Avinash’ is streaming on Jio Cinema from May 18. It is a crime thriller set in late 1990s. The show portrays the life of a super cop from Uttar Pradesh. It sees Adhyayan playing a rich and spoilt son of a political czar.