Debina Bonnerjee Goes Candid About Her Breastfeeding Journey, Shares ‘It Feels Terrible Initially’

Debina Bonnerjee is one of the most spellbound actresses in the television industry. Together with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary, she has been experiencing the most beautiful time of her life. The much in love couple is relishing every moment of their new journey as parents. For those who are unaware, Debina and Gurmeet welcomed Lianna Choudhary on April 3, 2022 and Divisha on February 2, 2023. The devoted mother frequently posts glimpses of her new life on social media to surprise fans with her enthralling pregnancy journey. Lately, a video of Debina opening up about her breastfeeding experience is going increasingly viral on the internet like storm. Fans often relate to her interactive sessions and insightful videos she posts on her Instagram.

Debina Bonnerjee, a television actress, spoke candidly about her experience with breastfeeding and how she is coping with hormonal changes following pregnancy. Have a look below!

Debina Bonnerjee Talks Candidly About Her Breastfeeding Experience

Debina Bonnerjee posted another video on her Debina Decodes YouTube channel on May 30, 2023. The actress can be seen opening up about her experience breastfeeding in the video. When discussing the same, she made notice of how lovely pregnant hormones are and how they alter a woman’s physique. She also mentioned that she wasn’t lactating when she had her first child, Lianna, but with Divisha, things were different since she did start lactating, which made her feel incredibly fantastic. Debina elaborated further, saying:

“Pregnancy ka jo hormone hota hai wo kafi beautiful hota hai. So, I was pretty much enjoying it. Pregnancy ke baad bhi after Divisha I started lactating so that means the hormone was very very good in the body. Technically mai dimag se ready hi thi ki you know during Lianna, I did not lactate at all but for Divisha, I was kind of ready ki thik hai kuch bhi ho sakta hai but when I started lactating, I felt really good and the whole journey is so beautiful.”

Additionally, Debina brought up how unpredictable breastfeeding is during the same session. The actress added that breastfeeding is awful and painful at first. But the adoring mother even claimed that after two months, it turns out to be the most beautiful journey a mother will ever take. Debina further said that a mother’s most priceless vision is seeing her child being breastfed. She described it as the union of a mother and kid.

“Jab woh suru hota hai, it feels terrible because initially, it is very hurting, bohot dard hota hai. You get nipple soreness, the baby bites but from the end of the second month, it becomes a beautiful journey. The whole process becomes very seamless, the mother and the baby merges.”

Debina Wished Her Breastfeeding To Last Longer

We are frequently informed that breast milk does not provide adequate nutrients to the nursing babies. Debina shared that she gradually began feeding her daughter top-feed and formula milk. The actress now believes that the journey would have taken a little bit longer if she had maintained only breastfeeding instead of hearing those “extra” voices.

She continued by suggesting “Gond ke ladoo” as a dish that can aid in the production of breast milk. She recommended all mothers to watch their own nutrition as well as that of their children.