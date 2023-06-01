‘Bas Shahrukh Ki Kami Hai’: Madhuri Dixit And Karisma Kapoor Shake A Leg Together, Netizens React!

Bollywood actresses Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have mesmerised one and all in the 90s. Both the heroines have given multiple hit films in that era. One film in which these two divas starred together was the romantic musical ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’. Fans loved their on-screen camaraderie. And now, after 26 years, Karisma and Madhuri again showed a glimpse of their bond to the fans.

Actually, a dancing video of Karisma and Madhuri is becoming quite viral, seeing which people are getting nostalgic. They are recalling ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ where the two actresses won hearts with their special dance sequence titled ‘Dance of Envy’.

Sharing the video on their Instagram handles, Karisma and Madhuri gave their iconic dance sequence a twist and captioned it as ‘Dosti Wala Dance’. In the video, both are seen dancing and enjoying together. While Karisma is wearing a brown checkered kurta pyjama, Madhuri is wearing a yellow and purple one-piece dress, Apart from the video, Karisma and Madhuri have also shared some of their photos from their meeting. Kareena Kapoor, Chintragada Singh and Bhumi Pednekar have also dropped some lovely comments to praise the ‘OG Superstars’.

A user wrote, “Karisma still looks young & her skin is so glowing.” Another said, “Sharukh ki kami hai bass…beautiful to see them together.”

For the unversed, ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ was released in the year 1997. Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit appeared as leads in the film. It was directed by Yash Chopra.

Workwise, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the web show ‘Mentalhood’ while Madhuri Dixit appeared in the film ‘Maja Ma’.