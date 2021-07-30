Drashti Dhami has been teasing her fans for the last few days. From her Instagram stories, it was quite clear that something interesting was cooking up. And now finally, the actress has revealed it putting our curiousness to rest. The talented actress is making a comeback. Yes, you read that right.
Drashti Dhami has already ruled the television with her beauty and ace acting skills. The actress is now going to try her luck on the OTT platform. Her next show is a web series titled ‘The Empire.’ It is a period drama series that will be releasing soon on Disney+ Hotstar. The series will mark the digital debut of Drashti.
Drashti became a household name with television shows like Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. In her upcoming period drama ‘The Empire’, the stunning and immensely talented actress will be seen playing a warrior princess for the first time in her acting career. The series will be helmed by National award-winning director Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment. The series will be tracing the beginning of a dynasty.
The actress’s last outing as an actress was as a parallel lead in the TV show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. It was about two years ago. Releasing the motion poster on her social media a super excited Drashti wrote in the caption,” No one is above family. No sacrifice is big enough for #TheEmpire #HotstarOriginals, The Empire coming soon only on @disneyplushotstarvip.”
Talking about her look, the actress is seen wearing red attire. As a royal warrior, Drashti looks magnificent in the motion poster. Throwing light on her digital debut, actor Drashti Dhami said, “I have played a myriad of characters in my years in television but, this is a first for me. My look in The Empire reflects royalty but also allows her to shapeshift into the warrior she can be. Every look test was a thrilling experience that helped me understand her even more.”
Take a look at her here:
Earlier this week the makers of the show also released the motion poster of Kunal Kapoor as Emperor Babur. The series is co-directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment). As per the looks, the show seems to be a copy of the famous Turkish series, Ertugrul. The makers of the show have promised to give a world-class viewing experience through this show.