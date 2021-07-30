The actress’s last outing as an actress was as a parallel lead in the TV show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. It was about two years ago. Releasing the motion poster on her social media a super excited Drashti wrote in the caption,” No one is above family. No sacrifice is big enough for #TheEmpire #HotstarOriginals, The Empire coming soon only on @disneyplushotstarvip.”

Talking about her look, the actress is seen wearing red attire. As a royal warrior, Drashti looks magnificent in the motion poster. Throwing light on her digital debut, actor Drashti Dhami said, “I have played a myriad of characters in my years in television but, this is a first for me. My look in The Empire reflects royalty but also allows her to shapeshift into the warrior she can be. Every look test was a thrilling experience that helped me understand her even more.”

Take a look at her here:

Earlier this week the makers of the show also released the motion poster of Kunal Kapoor as Emperor Babur. The series is co-directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment). As per the looks, the show seems to be a copy of the famous Turkish series, Ertugrul. The makers of the show have promised to give a world-class viewing experience through this show.