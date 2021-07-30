Say Hello To This Family Of Fruits And Get Rid Of Multiple Health Issues

Eating fruits is not only good for our taste buds, but it also has miraculous benefits for our bodies. There are various fruits to eat but one fruit family that comes with an enormous amount of goodness in terms of nutrients is the citrus fruit family.

Citrus fruits are sour-sweet, brightly colored fruits that bring a burst of sunshine on gloomy winter days. Various fruits that fall in this category are- lemons, oranges, gooseberry, grapefruit, sweet lime, etc. These fruits are characterized by a leathery rind surrounded by a white pith. One interesting fact about these is that nearly a third of all citrus fruits are used to make juice.

They can be easily found all year-round but the peak season for oranges and grapefruits is between mid-December and April. Let’s find out the top 7 reasons to add citrus fruits to our diet.

Rich in vitamins and plant compounds

Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, a nutrient that is essential for strengthening the immune system and keeping the skin smooth ad elastic. In fact, just one medium orange will fulfill your vitamin C requirement of the day. Besides vitamin C, they are a good source of B vitamins, potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, and copper.

Further, they are rich in plant compounds that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. These compounds include over 60 varieties of flavonoids, carotenoids, and essential oils.

Good source of fiber

Citrus fruits are a good source of fiber and this helps in improving digestive health and aids in weight loss.

Low in calories

If you’re on a mission to lose or maintain your weight, then citrus fruits will be the right choice. They have a good amount of fiber and water content, plus they are low on calories. They will fill you up without increasing the calorie count.

May reduce risk of kidney stones

Kidney stones are crystallized minerals. They are painful and are formed when your urine is very concentrated or when you have higher-than-normal amounts of stone-forming minerals in your urine. One kind of kidney stone is formed by low levels of citrate in urine. So, it becomes important to consume at least one citrus fruit in a day.

May protect against cancer

Studies suggest that that citrus fruits may also protect against esophageal, stomach, breast, and pancreatic cancers. These fruits contain a bunch of plant compounds, including flavonoids, that may help fight and protect against cancer. Some flavonoids can also act as antioxidants and may cause blockage of the expression of certain genes that are responsible for cancer. Citrus fruits can also make carcinogens inactive, thereby preventing cancer.

Boosts heart health

According to a Japanese study, people who ate higher amounts of citrus fruits had lower rates of heart disease and stroke. Several compounds present in these fruits like soluble fiber and flavonoids have the ability to improve cholesterol levels by raising “good” HDL cholesterol and lowering “bad” LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. Naringin is a flavonoid found in citrus fruits. It is a strong antioxidant and thus benefits the heart in several ways.

Protects the brain and boost the functioning of the brain

Citrus fruits are rich in flavonoids which have anti-inflammatory capabilities. Now, neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, are actually the result of inflammation. They occur due to the breakdown of cells in the nervous system. Flavonoids such as hesperidin and apigenin present in citrus fruits are thought to help protect against the chain of events that causes the nervous system to deteriorate.

So, don’t wait and make this fruit family a part of your family.