First Picture Of Dipika Kakkar From Hospital Bed Surfaces, Shoaib Requests Fans To Do Pray!

The young visitor of Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim, the most well-known TV couple, has arrived to their home. On June 21, the actress gave birth to a child who was born too soon. By posting on Instagram, Shoaib informed his followers and assured them that everything is alright. Shoaib also tweeted a photo of Dipika from her hospital bed at the same time.

Shoaib posted Dipika’s photo From his hospital bed

The image of Dipika Kakkar resting in a hospital bed was posted by Shoaib on his Instagram account. The actress is seen smiling in the photo while the photographer takes her picture while holding a platter of food in front of her. A health update for Shoaib’s wife Dipika is included in the post along with the photo. She’s fine.

Shoaib Said This About Baby

In a previous appearance with ETimes TV, Shoaib discussed his premature newborn while also pleading for prayers for his baby boy. “You guys know that Dipika and I have become parents of a baby boy,” he had said. I won’t be able to say any more, though. he is an incubator-bound preterm infant. Please pray for the baby and let everyone know about this.

Shoaib and Deepika were married in 2018

The couple Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who got married in February 2018, are frequently in the news. The fans have shown them a tremendous amount of love and support as they transitioned from on-screen chemistry to a real-world partnership. The Sasural Simar Ka famous pair posted images to their social media accounts on January 22, 2023, informing that a young visitor who would be coming to them. Finally, joy has knocked on their door. This couple is not now overflowing with joy over having a kid.