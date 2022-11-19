Fitness Goals: Ram Charan’s Intense Workout Is Everything Mid-Week Motivation You Need- Watch

Ram Charan was spotted working out at an unusual gym with fitness equipment constructed of cement blocks. See the video from his trip to Africa.

To look beautiful on screen, performers must take care of their bodies. They spend a lot of time sweating it out in the gym to keep their toned bodies. RRR star Ram Charan is also a fitness fanatic, as evidenced by this Instagram post in which he works out in the outdoor gym he built during a visit to New Zealand.

In the video, Ram can be seen doing out at an unorthodox gym with cement-block training equipment. Apart from training bicep curls and leg presses, he may be seen doing chest presses and chest flies on a bench. He also played football with the locals after working out in the gym.

It is believed that the Acharya star is currently preparing for the second schedule of his highly anticipated drama with director S Shankar, titled RC15.

The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and stars Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani alongside Ram Charan. In addition to Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in supporting parts, actor SJ Suryah will play a pivotal role in the film.

Karthik Subbaraju wrote the compelling story of RC15, and Tirru is cranking the camera for the flick. The songs for the film were composed by S Thaman, while the track was choreographed by Jani Master.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClDOm1Shixb/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

In April, the team finished a schedule in Amritsar, where Ram met with members of the Border Security Force. At the Golden Temple, he also organised a langar (a community supper). According to recent reports, the team will soon fly to New Zealand to film a song with Ram and Kiara Advani.

On Professional Front: Ram Charan, who was most recently seen in SS Rajamouli’s epic opus RRR, is now filming an untitled film with filmmaker Shankar. Ram is rumoured to be playing an IAS officer with rage issues in the film. Kiara Advani will also appear in the flick. RC 15 is a thriller with action.