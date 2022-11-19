Shehnaaz Gill Scolds Bodyguard For Pushing Fans Away; Says ‘Don’t Repeat This’ – Watch!

Shehnaaz Gill is in Dubai for an event. A video of the actor meeting fans has been shared online. In the clip, Shehnaaz was seen getting angry with her bodyguard who pushed them away after her fans surrounded her to take pictures.

Fans started clapping for the actor after seeing Shehnaz Gill asking the bodyguard to ‘relax’ the bodyguard. She asked him to not stop people from approaching to click photos. Reacting to a video of the conversation, many on social media praised Shehnaaz for respecting her fans and taking pictures with them despite the chaos.

In a video shared on a fan page on Twitter, Shehnaaz was surrounded by excited fans wanting to take selfies with her while waiting for the lift. After her bodyguard pushed away one of Shehnaaz’s fans while they were taking pictures together. She told him, “Guys relax, what happened? I want to take photos with my fans.”

Shehnaaz was seen looking at her security. She said, “Kya problem kya hai, panic kyun ho rahe ho? Kya karne aaye hain woh yahan pe, (bas) photo lene (what is the problem, why are you creating panic? Fans are here just to take some pictures).”

Shehnaaz told her fans, “Sabko photo milegi (everyone will get a photo). Guys, I am here.” Fans commented, “So proud of her… she understands the feelings of all her fans, how emotional they are about her and are coming to these events for her… May God bless her and protect her from all harm,” “That’s why I love Shehnaaz Gill… she respects her fans and she know the value of their love… always stay like this.”