‘Flatters Indian Actors For…’, Pakistani Senator Calls Mahira Khan ‘Mad’ For Praising Shah Rukh Khan!

Pakistan’s superstar Mahira Khan is a big fan of Bollywood’s Badshah and her ‘Raees’ co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Time and again, she has expressed her admiration for the actor on public platforms. Recently, Mahira appeared on a show hosted by Anwar Maqsood. The host asked about her experience working with Shah Rukh. To this, Mahira went on to heap praises on her co-actor. But seems like Pakistan’s Senator Afnan Ullah Khan is not happy with Mahira’s views as he has strongly criticized the actress in this matter.

Mahira praised Shah Rukh Khan

While talking about her experience working with Shah Rukh, Mahira revealed that she was told to get a nose surgery done. She stated, ‘Shah Rukh Khan is the hero of my time. The dream came true when I worked with him. I am fortunate that I could make it through ‘Raees’. People gave a lot of advice about my nose. They asked me to fix it. But if I cut it, I will be left with nothing. I remember I was doing a scene with Shah Rukh in ‘Raees’ when he had told me that this is a war of noses.

PMLN leader and Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan calls out Mahira Khan

After listening to Mahira’s words for Shahrukh, Pakistan’s senator and PMLN leader Afnan Ullah Khan criticised the actress. He tweeted in Urdu that loosely translates to, ‘Mahira Khan has mental health problem and Anwar Maqsood is intoxicated in this phase of life. These two shameless characters are cursed by public. Books can be written on the characters of Mahira Khan. She also do buttering of Indian actors for money and Anwar Maqsood is a cursed character full of prejudice.”

Meanwhile, various Pakistani artistes and Mahira’s fans slammed Afnan Ullah Khan for his harsh words.