Frieda Pinto Opens Up On Her First Pregnancy, Calls It A Rollercoaster, But A Good One-Deets Inside!

Indian actress Freida Pinto has recently welcomed her first newborn son. In a recent interview, the talented actress has shared her experience of carrying a child for the first time.

“I feel confident in the plan that I have. We can plan as much as we want and then there has to be a small element of letting go of control as well. This is where the excitement comes from: When you’ve prepared and planned for such a long time, now you want to test it out and see how it goes,” Pinto began.

Describing her pregnancy as “a ton of surprises”, the actress opened up further. She said, “Lots of losing-my-mind kind of moments, and then lots of beautiful moments, as well. It’s been a rollercoaster, but a good one. If I’ve learned something through pregnancy, it is that its fantastic preparation for learning to let go of a little bit of control entering into motherhood. You can’t control everything. You can make all the plans in the world and you just have to be open and ready for what has to happen.”

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram to share glimpses of her little bundle of joy, whom she named Rumi-Ray.

The Slumdog Millionaire actress grabbed the opportunity of her husband Cory Tran’s birthday to share the pictures of her firstborn child. She captioned the post as, “Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend, and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep-deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy.”

The photos showed the cute Rumi resting on his dad and mom’s chests at their home. Cory also posted the photos on Instagram and wrote, “Best birthday gift you could ever ask for. Thank you for our sweet boy. I’m in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior.”

The 37-year-old actress had revealed, in June, that she is expecting her first child with photographer Cory Tran. In October, Frieda’s ‘tribe of sisters’ organized a baby shower for her. The actress had shared pictures from the same celebration on her social media handle too.

Freida and Cory had tied the knot during the Covid-19 pandemic. While speaking about her secret wedding, Freida, on The Kelly Clarkson Show, said, “I should clear the air. I wasn’t planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple… But then Covid happened and it’s still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it.”