TV Actors Sanjay Gagnani, Poonam Preet To Tie The Knot Soon

After the lavish weddings of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa and Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan, Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet are slated to tie the married on November 28th. The stunning pair just shared a few snaps with their admirers, giving a peak inside the festivities, which have already begun in full force. The morning Tikka ceremonies and other enjoyable events were documented in some photos, while the evening hijinks were captured in others.

Sanjay and Poonam appeared to be very happy in the photos they shared. The duo was tenderly stroking one other’s foreheads in the first photo, which had a silhouette idea. The backdrop was super cute, with ‘Bride & Groom To Be! #POONJAYKISHAADI’ etched on the wall, surrounded with fairy lights to give a dreamy effect. Following then, the following images provided a glimpse inside the morning ceremony. The joyful couple was photographed in the pool, wearing sunglasses and beaming broadly into the camera. The last few clicks revealed a glimpse of the night’s events. Poonam wore an off-shoulder cocktail gown that she looked stunning in. Sanjay, on the other hand, looked suave in a black tuxedo. ‘To Be!’ they exclaimed as they captioned the photos. They did have a good time.

In 2018, Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet married. Sanjay just stunned his fiancée with a new ring to commemorate their renewed engagement. The couple is being married on November 28th, and they’ve been sharing photos from their full-fledged pre-wedding parties. They’ve been dating for about nine years and got engaged in February 2018 in Sanjay’s hometown of Surat.



Soon after their engagement in 2018, while talking to BT about their love story, Sanjay had told us, “It’s been six blissful years of togetherness. I had chanced upon Poonam’s profile on Facebook and added her as a friend on impulse. We started chatting and then, I told her to try her luck as an actor in Mumbai. The rest is history.”

Bairi Piya, Hamari Devrani, and Hamari Saas Leela have all featured Sanjay. In Kundali Bhagya, he is now known as the antagonist Prithvi. Poonam Preet has appeared in shows such as Ek Hasina Thi and Naamkarann.