Govinda’s Niece Somya Seth Finds Love Again, Faced Domestic Violence In Her First Marriage!

Bollywood star Govinda’s niece Somya Seth made her mark in every household with the famous TV show ‘Navya… Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal’, has tied the knot for the second time. She has taken seven rounds with her long time boyfriend Shubham Chuhadia. According to the information, they both got married in a private ceremony.

Somya became a bride for the second time

Talking about the wedding, Somya told TOI, “We didn’t have much time for the wedding. So, I told my parents that you have just one day, do whatever you want. We did not invite any guests in this wedding. Only close people became a part of our special day.”

Let us tell you that Somya left India at the peak of her career after wedding with US-based businessman beau Arun Kapoor in January 2017. In August 2017, they were blessed with a son named Ayden. But this relationship could not last long. Soon after, problems started cropping up between the couple and they parted ways in 2019. Somya also stayed in the ‘Safe house’ where women suffering from domestic abuse used to stay to heal themselves for quite some time. She had to face a lot of difficulties to get the custody of her child.

Recently, on Father’s Day, Soumya introduced her boyfriend Shubham to her fans. She posted beautiful pictures featuring her son spending quality time with Shubham.

Workwise, Somya Seth tasted success with Star Plus show ‘Navya… Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal’. In the serial, she started alongside Shaheer Sheikh. After this, she became parts of shows like ‘Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat’, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’ and ‘Chakravarti Ashok Samrat’.