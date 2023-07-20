‘Hamari Sanskari Priya…’: Disha Parmar Trolled For Flaunting Her Baby Bump In Monokini!

TV actress Disha Parmar is enjoying a beautiful phase of her life these days. She is pregnant with her first child. But despite expecting a baby with singer-husband Rahul Vaidya, the actress is not stepping back from her work. She is portraying ‘Priya’ on the popular show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Recently, Disha took some time out for herself and relaxed. She is sharing multiple pictures from her vacay with Rahul. Now, the actress has dropped a photo while sitting near the swimming pool. In this snap, she is flaunting her baby bump wearing a red monokini.

The image of Disha in monokini is going viral on social media. Some fans are liking her in this avatar while some are expressing their disappointment over the same. One user wrote, “Hamari sanskari Priya aisa nahi kar skti…Mr Kapoor roko inhe”. Another said, “Hamein toh simple saadgi wali pankhuri hi pasand hai”. A third one penned, “I felt a little bad”. “Aap behad khubsurat ho or mere favourite bhi but sorry aaj its pic mein mujhe aap nahi jach rahi”.

Disha Parmar got recognition from these shows

For the unversed, Disha Parmar rose to fame from the show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara’. In this show, she was seen opposite Nakuul Mehta. Later, Ekta Kapoor cast Disha and Nakuul in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2′ due to their already established fan base. Currently, the famous duo is starring in the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’.

Disha Parmar married Rahul Vaidya on July 16, 2021 after the musician proposed to her on national TV. The couple announced their pregnancy in May, 2023.